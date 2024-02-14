HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 35,276 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.