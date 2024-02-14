HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 770,256 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 770,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,079 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

