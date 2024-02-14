HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $278.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

