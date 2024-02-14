HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $108.92.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock worth $231,500,662. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

