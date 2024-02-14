HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,888,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,377,000 after purchasing an additional 316,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,098,000 after purchasing an additional 463,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,125,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

