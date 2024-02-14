HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.