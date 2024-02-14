HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,207 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

KR stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

