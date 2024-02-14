HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) CFO Shane Maltbie Sells 3,576 Shares

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
HilleVax Price Performance
NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on HLVX. Guggenheim cut their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HilleVax by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 75,422 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HilleVax by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
