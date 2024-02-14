Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 8,509 Shares

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $85,345.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 12th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $314,570.89.
  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72.
  • On Tuesday, November 21st, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 199,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 272,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 201,457 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.