Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 8,509 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $85,345.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, February 12th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $314,570.89.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 199,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 272,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 201,457 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

