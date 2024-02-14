Huntington National Bank Has $28,000 Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 665.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,629,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,889,686. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

