Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells 2,493 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $389.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

