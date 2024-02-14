Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Position Lowered by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Inspired Entertainment worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 41,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,306,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 61,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSE opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

