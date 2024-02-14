Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.00

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.