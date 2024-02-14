iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,403 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.