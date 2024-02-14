iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 227,309 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 258,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

