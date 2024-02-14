iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 128,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 46,030 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 133,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

