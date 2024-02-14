J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,778 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,778 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,140,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,484,960. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

