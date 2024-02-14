James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 231.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 327.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 12.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

