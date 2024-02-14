Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAH opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

