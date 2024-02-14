Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

