Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,186,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191,648 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $152.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 138.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on JAZZ
Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.