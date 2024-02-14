Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,186,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191,648 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $152.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 138.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Read Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.