Joseph Simon Sells 10,720 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

