Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,756 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

