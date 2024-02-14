Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.