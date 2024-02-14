Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 20,779 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

