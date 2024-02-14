Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 20,779 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.
Herbalife Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $21.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLF
Herbalife Profile
Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Herbalife
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.