Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO William L. Ballhaus Purchases 3,653 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Ballhaus purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,087.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

MRCY stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $174,518,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 120.5% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,242 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,905 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 204.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after purchasing an additional 665,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

