Michael Zaitzeff Sells 20,718 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $470,920.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,630.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Zaitzeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 29,062 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $671,041.58.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $436,452.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $495,292.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.91. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.