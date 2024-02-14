Microsoft (MSFT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently:

2/1/2024 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $421.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $455.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

1/18/2024 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $471.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $406.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $420.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Microsoft

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $601,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

