Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

