Mike Karmilowicz Acquires 285 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everest Group Trading Up 1.9 %

EG stock opened at $367.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.92. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.33.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,821,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,717,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

