Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,303 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $836.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $903.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $729.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,016 shares of company stock worth $27,490,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

