Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,508 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Assurant worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Assurant Price Performance
Shares of AIZ opened at $171.22 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $179.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.
Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Assurant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.
