Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 14,243 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of NiSource worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,011,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.14%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.