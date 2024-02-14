Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in NRG Energy by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $55.36.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

