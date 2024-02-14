Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.36 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 442.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,764,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

