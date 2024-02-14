Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.25 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,945 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinterest Trading Up 0.6 %
PINS opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
