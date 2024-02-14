Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $272,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $100,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after buying an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.4 %

RCL stock opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

