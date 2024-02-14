Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

