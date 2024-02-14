Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $11.73 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,830 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,729,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $237.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.76. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.82 and a 52-week high of $245.85.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

