Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $292.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.29.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.