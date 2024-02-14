Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 21,000 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.