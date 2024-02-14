Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 41,730 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

