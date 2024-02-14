Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 45,500 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CGI worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CGI by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of CGI stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.11. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.