Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 481 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,441.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $131,525.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

