Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $10.62 Million Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.29% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,483,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $18,060,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $2,976,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHH opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $54,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,472.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 241,985 shares of company stock valued at $17,793,478 and have sold 2,608 shares valued at $215,112. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company's stock.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

