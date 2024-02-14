Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 58.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $368.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.02. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.