Mossytree Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $115,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $66,674.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $66,970.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,378.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $37,600.00.

Vacasa Price Performance

VCSA opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

