Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,881,000 after acquiring an additional 184,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,910,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

