Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $80,000.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NML stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $7.33.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.