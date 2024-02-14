Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NML stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

