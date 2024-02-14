NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $721.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $556.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

